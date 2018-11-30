As the college-set spinoff of a black family sitcom, grown-ish has long been compared to Cosby Show offshoot A Different World. Now, the Freeform comedy is embracing those comparisons with an impressive shot-for-shot remake of A Different World‘s iconic opening title sequence ahead of grown-ish‘s Season 2 premiere.

From Yada Shahiri stepping out of her bedroom mirror to Francia Raisa’s group salute, nary a classic moment was overlooked. And here’s the original, just in case you need a refresher:

Per a release from Freeform, here’s what we can expect from grown-ish‘s second season, which kicks off Wednesday, Jan. 2 at 8/7c:

After the wide-eyed firsts of their freshman year, season two of grown-ish follows Zoey and her friends as they enter their second year at CalU with confidence and swagger. Learning from the ups and downs of their first year, they all think they’ve got their second year on lock, but quickly realize that they’re not as grown as they think.

And in other Different World news, Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy (aka Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert) co-star in the new Lifetime movie The Christmas Pact, premiering Sunday at 8/7c.

Hit PLAY on the video above for grown-ish‘s brilliant homage to A Different World, then drop a comment with your thoughts — including your hopes for Season 2 — below.