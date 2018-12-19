Ratings: Voice Improves on May Finale; Season 15 Earns 'C+' From Readers

NBC’s The Voice wrapped Season 15 on Tuesday night with 9.8 million total viewers and a 1.7 demo rating, up sharply week-to-week and improving on its previous finale by 12 and 13 percent (as the singing competition’s fall cycle traditionally does).

Compared to its previous fall closer, The Voice was down 10 and 15 percent — as has been the trend for years.

All told, the coronation ceremony delivered Season 15’s best numbers since the week of Oct. 15. TVLine readers gave the finale an average grade of “C,” while the controversial-ish season as a whole rated a “C+.”

As announced earlier this week, Season 16 — which marks John Legend’s debut as a coach (alongside Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton) — will start up on Monday Feb. 25 and Tuesday, Feb. 26, before airing Mondays-only for a stretch (while Ellen’s Game of Games opens Tuesday nights).

All other broadcast fare was in repeat mode this Tuesday, with The Voice‘s recap show placing second for the night with 7.2 mil and a 1.2. A Conners rerun was third in the demo (with a 0.8), while an NCIS repeat delivered the night’s third-largest audience (7.1 mil).