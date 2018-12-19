Prepare to trip a little light fantastic with the following celebration of movie musicals.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Late Late Show, James Corden was joined by Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda for the latest installment of “Role Call.” What followed was a rundown of 22 musicals in 12 minutes, including the highly anticipated Mary Poppins Returns. The impressive feat was shot in one take, and featured a cameo by Kermit the Frog. The full setlist went as follows:

1. “Willkommen” (Cabaret)

2. “All That Jazz” (Chicago)

3. “City of Stars” (La La Land)

4. “Be Our Guest” (Beauty and the Beast)

5. “Sit Down, You’re Rocking the Boat” (Guys and Dolls)

6. “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” (Evita)

7. “Singin’ in the Rain” (Singin’ in the Rain)

8. “Trip a Little Light Fantastic” (Mary Poppins Returns)

9. “Rainbow Connection” (The Muppet Movie)

10. “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” (The Wizard of Oz)

11. “You Can’t Stop the Beat” (Hairspray)

12. “Listen” (Dreamgirls)

13. “It’s a Hard Knock Life” (Annie)

14. “Matchmaker” (Fiddler on the Roof)

15. “It Takes Two” (Into the Woods)

16. “Little Shop of Horrors” (Little Shop of Horrors)

17. “One Day More” (Les Miserables)

18. “Your Song” (Moulin Rouge)

19. “Falling Slowly” (Once)

20. “Remember My Name” (Fame)

21. “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” (Gentlemen Prefer Blondes)

22. “Dancing Queen” (Mamma Mia)

This isn’t the first time that Blunt and Corden have reunited since Into the Woods. The former costars previously teamed up for a Late Late Show musical adaptation of Romeo & Juliet. Meanwhile, Miranda starred opposite Corden in semi-nude, “Crosswalk the Musical” production of Hair.

