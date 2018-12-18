TVLine Items: Van Helsing Renewed, Jimmy Fallon Hosts Hamilton and More

Bad news for vampires: Van Helsing‘s hunt will continue on Syfy, which has ordered a 13-episode fourth season of the Canadian import, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Season 4 will air in 2019.

Jonathan Walker will take over showrunning duties from Neil LaBute, who was recently announced as the showrunner for Netflix’s The I-Land. LaBute will still be involved with Van Helsing, even penning three scripts for the new season.

“Having been in the writing room on Van Helsing since season one I’m excited to take the reins as showrunner from Neil LaBute,” Walker said in a statement. “Season four will delve deeper into the iconic lore of the vampires and their ultimate goals for this world. New villains will rise along with unexpected heroes joining the fight. We have a fantastic build planned for this season and I’m thrilled to share it with our dedicated fans.” Van Helsing‘s third season finale airs Friday, Dec. 28 at 10/9c.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Lin-Manuel Miranda will perform with the new touring cast of Hamilton on the Jan. 15 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (11:35/10:35c), which will be filmed in Puerto Rico. According to NBC, the special episode “will focus on the spirit and culture of Puerto Rico in its efforts to rebuild and raise awareness following the devastating hurricane that struck the U.S. territory on Sept. 20, 2017.”

* TBS’ Conan will debut its new half-hour format beginning with its Season 9 premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 22 (11/10c). The 30-minute version will air four nights a week.

* Henry Thomas (The Haunting of Hill House) will play Dr. Mid-Nite on DC Universe’s Stargirl series, per Entertainment Weekly.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Season 2 of Alexa & Katie, returning Dec. 26:

* Folake Olowofoyeky (Transparent) will play Abishola in CBS’ Bob (Hearts) Abishola pilot opposite Billy Gardell (Mike & Molly), Deadline reports. Christine Ebersole (Royal Pains), Maribeth Monroe (Workaholics), Barry Shabaka Henley (Bosch) and Matt Jones (Mom) also joined the cast.