Chuck Lorre Comedy Bob ❤️ Abishola, Starring Billy Gardell, Eyed at CBS

With The Bang Bang Theory now in its farewell run, Chuck Lorre is prepping a new sitcom for CBS.

The Eye network announced on Friday that it has given a pilot production commitment to Bob ❤️(Hearts) Abishola, a multi-camera comedy about a man who, after suffering a heart attack, falls in love with his Nigerian nurse and sets his sights on getting her to give him a chance.

Billy Gardell, who for six seasons starred opposite Melissa McCarthy on Lorre’s Mike & Molly, is set to play the titular Bob.

Lorre, fellow executive producers Eddie Gorodetsky and Al Higgins, and Gina Yashere will serve as writers on the project, in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Having previously given CBS Two and a Half Men and Cyblil, Lorre currently has Big Bang, its offshoot Young Sheldon, and Mom airing on TV’s most watched network. He also has the Michael Douglas-led single-camera comedy The Kominsky Method premiering on Netflix in November.