Ratings: Happy Together Enters the Holiday Break on a Low Note

With its fall finale/antepenultimate Season 1 episode, CBS’ Happy Together this Monday drew 4.1 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, dipping 5 percent and a tenth from last week to mark new series lows.

Opening the Eye’s night, The Neighborhood (6.1 mil/1.0) was steady in audience while down a tenth in the demo with its own fall finale. (Get 2019 return dates!)

Elsewhere….

NBC | Pending adjustment due to NFL preemption, The Voice (9.8 mil/1.4; read recap) is looking at its largest audience since Oct. 15 while steady in the demo week-to-week. An America’s Got Talent holiday special retained 6.6 mil and a 1.2

ABC | The Great Christmas Light Fight (3.9 mil/0.7) was down sharply from its last regularly scheduled airing, while the network’s In Memoriam special (4 mil/0.6) was down 17 percent and a tenth from last year.

