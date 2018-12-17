Former ABC Exec Channing Dungey Moves to Netflix to Oversee Originals

One month after announcing her departure from ABC, Channing Dungey is heading to Netflix, where she will oversee the streaming service’s original content.

Dungey will become the platform’s co-vice president of originals, a title she will share with Cindy Holland. In this role, Dungey will make strategic decisions about Netflix’s in-house content. She also will oversee a portion of the service’s overall deals, including contracts with such high-profile producers as Shonda Rhimes, Kenya Barris, the Obamas and Jenji Kohan, among others.

Dungey, of course, previously worked with Rhimes and black-ish creator Barris at ABC. (In fact, we recently named ABC’s decision to spike a ripped-from-the-headlines black-ish episode as one of TV’s dumbest moves of 2018.)

“I’m drawn to the forward-thinking, risk-taking and creative culture at Netflix, and the deeply talented people there, especially [chief content officer] Ted [Sarandos] and Cindy, with whom I’m excited to partner on setting the strategy for original content,” Dungey said in a statement. “Given that ABC, the place I’ve called home for nearly 15 years, represents the gold standard of traditional broadcast, it feels like the perfect next step for me to join Netflix, the unparalleled leader in streaming. I’m invigorated by the challenges ahead and the opportunity to forge new relationships, and excited for the very welcome reunion with incredible talent.”

Dungey previously served as ABC’s entertainment president, a position she had held since February 2016, becoming the first black American president of a broadcast TV network. She was at the center of the network’s Roseanne imbroglio in May and played a large role in the decision to cancel the sitcom following Roseanne Barr’s racist Twitter rant.

She was succeeded at ABC by Karey Burke, Freeform’s former head of original programming, and is expected to start at Netflix in February.