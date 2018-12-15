What would Washington, D.C. look like if Donald Trump never became president?

Saturday Night Live offered a glimpse at that alternate reality during its fall finale’s cold open, which served up a Trump-centric parody of the classic Christmas flick It’s a Wonderful Life.

Alec Baldwin returned to Studio 8H once again to play Trump, who encountered various members of his administration at a holiday party, all of whom are better off in a world where they never worked for him. After catching up with Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Mike Pence, among others, Trump got reacquainted with his own sons — and Eric revealed that he’s been using his free time to take “adult education classes.” (He can even complete a Rubik’s Cube now!)

The cold open also brought back Ben Stiller as Michael Cohen (who was positively jovial in a world where he never got sentenced to jail time), Robert De Niro as special counsel Robert Mueller and host Matt Damon as Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a role he previously played in the Season 44 premiere during Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings.

“Me, on the Supreme Court? With my temperament? Are you insane?” Damon’s Kavanaugh responded incredulously, after Trump asked if he’d been appointed to the bench in this alternate universe. “But on the plus side, when I tell people I like beer, they find it charming and not like I’m threatening violence.”

The sketch concluded with Trump deciding he wanted to be president, after all, at which point he was brought back to the real world. (“Every time a bell rings, someone you know quits or goes to jail,” Kate McKinnon’s Kellyanne Conway assured him.)

Full video of the cold open will be posted when it becomes available. In the meantime, watch clips of the sketch below, then hit the comments with your thoughts.

A world where Trump was never President, eh? #SNL pic.twitter.com/rkS3Zgnfn1 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 16, 2018