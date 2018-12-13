Samantha Bee Made Her Staff Watch Fox News' New Streaming Service — Here's What They Found

In one of her most brutally satirical and searing segments in months, Samantha Bee on Wednesday dissected Fox Nation, the fledgling Fox News streaming service whose audience she described as “people who like Netflix, but wish their World War II documentaries weren’t so mean to the nazis.”

After explaining the concept of streaming TV to Fox Nation’s target demo (“It’s like television, Grandpa, but you get it on the smaller screen you use for writing racism on Facebook”), Bee went on to preview the “literally tens of programs” that Full Frontal‘s research staff was forced to watch — including, but not limited to: Laura & Raymond (a show where Laura Ingraham appears to have no idea who her cohost is), 10 Minute Justice (aka Jeanne Pirro’s “ASMR for sociopaths”) and Cooking With Steve Doocy (“an ingenious blend of tantalizing recipes and a host who’ll make you lose your appetite”).

Bee also broke down all the different genres of programming that Fox Nation has to offer, ranging from “Hillary’s an evil b—h shows,” to “Muslims want to murder you shows.”

“Thanks to Fox Nation, viewers can now gorge themselves on Fox’s toxic slob all day without ingesting the traces of nutrients that might contradict the right-wing narrative,” Bee concluded. “It’s just pure, substance-free propaganda squirted right down your slobber hole.”

