Fox News Sets November Launch Date for Fox Nation Streaming Service

For Fox News acolytes, it will be a happy holiday season indeed. The cabler announced Thursday that its subscription streaming service, Fox Nation, will launch on Tuesday, Nov. 27.

The service will cost $5.99 per month or $64.99 per year. In addition, Fox Nation will kick off a pre-sale event on Sunday, Oct. 28, through which customers can purchase multi-year subscriptions to the service, as well as elite merchandise.

“We are incredibly excited to bring our viewers exclusive access, content and experiences from our Fox News stars at an attainable price,” said John Finley, senior vice president of development and production for the network. “In an on-demand era of viewers watching content wherever and whenever they want, Fox Nation will complement and enhance our powerhouse Fox News programming for the loyal superfans who want to remain connected to our signature platforms.”

As previously reported, Fox Nation — which bears the slogan, “Opinion Done Right” — will feature short- and long-form programming, with content from such Fox News staples as Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and Brit Hume.

To get consumers familiar with the platform ahead of its launch, Fox News will air the one-hour special Fox Nation First Look on Sunday, Oct. 28, at 8/7c. Jesse Watters, Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Britt McHenry and Tyrus all will be on hand to offer previews of Fox Nation’s content.