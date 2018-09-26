Fox News Reveals 'Opinion Done Right' Slogan for New Streaming Service

Fox News on Wednesday unveiled the slogan for its forthcoming streaming service Fox Nation, which is set to launch later this year.

The tagline: “Opinion Done Right.”

Fox will formally introduce the slogan to viewers on Thursday night, during the Minnesota Vikings/Los Angeles Rams NFL game.

First announced in February, Fox Nation will feature several hours of new daily programming, including content from Fox News staples such as Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson and Tomi Lahren.

“Fox News has an incredibly loyal audience, and we are confident our super fans will enjoy exclusive content helmed by the personalities they know and trust, which they will have access to watch anytime and anywhere,” said John Finley, senior vice president of development and production at Fox News, earlier this month.

Fox Nation has yet to announce a specific launch date or subscription price. What do you make of the service’s slogan?