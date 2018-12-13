Riverdale: Does Reggie Have His Eye on Veronica? (2019 FIRST LOOK)

The new year is bringing big changes to Riverdale… including maybe a big shakeup in one of the show’s core couples.

Wednesday’s fall finale ended with the town of Riverdale being put under quarantine, leaving Archie and Jughead trapped outside the city limits. And in TVLine’s exclusive first look at the Jan. 16 winter premiere (The CW, 8/7c), Reggie is casting a warm — maybe even romantic? — gaze in the direction of Archie’s girlfriend Veronica during another glammed-up night at the speakeasy. (We also saw them getting awfully close to each other in the latest preview.) We know that Riverdale will be making a time jump when it returns… so does that mean enough time has passed that Veronica is ready to move on?

“We are going to see different pairings when we return,” executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tells TVLine, but he also stresses that “in my mind, and story-wise, Veronica and Archie have not broken up. That has not happened yet.” (Archie did say goodbye to Veronica, though, with a tearful phone call when he left town a few weeks back.) “I think, if and when they do break up, that there are definite candidates for who either might date,” the EP concedes. “But I wouldn’t put the nail in the coffin of ‘Varchie’ quite just yet.”

Do you see Veronica falling into Reggie’s arms with Archie out of the picture? Or is “Varchie” strong enough to survive even a town-wide quarantine? Drop your thoughts on our first-look photo, and what it might mean for Riverdale, in the comments below.