Fox's Proven Innocent: Kelsey Grammer, Rachelle Lefevre and Russell Hornsby Seek Justice in New Drama's Poster

If legal battles were won with determined stares, the men and women of Proven Innocent would come out on top — case closed.

Alas, there’s a lot more work in righting legal wrongs, but the stars of Fox’s new ensemble drama still make it look good in this exclusive glimpse at the series’ Season 1 poster.

The midseason drama stars Rachelle Lefevre (Under the Dome) as a Madeline Scott, a lawyer who heads up a firm dedicated to turning over wrongful convictions. Kelsey Grammer (Frasier) plays Gore Bellows, a tough-nosed state’s attorney who convicted Madeline for murder when she was 18; Madeline later was exonerated, but Gore still believes she’s guilty.

The cast also includes Russell Hornsby (Grimm) as Easy Boudreau, the lawyer who helped set Madeline free after a 10-year prison sentence; Vincent Kartheiser (Mad Men) as Bodie Quick, an investigator for the firm; and Nikki M. James (BrainDead) as Violet Bell, a true-crime podcaster who chronicles each investigation. Laurie Holden (The Walking Dead) and Riley Smith (Frequency) also star.

Proven Innocent will premiere Friday, Feb. 15 at 9/8c. Until then, take a good look at the poster below (click on the link to see it in full), then hit the comments: Are you planning to watch Proven Innocent?