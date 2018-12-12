TVLine Items: Ziering Bedevils Swamp Thing, Miley in Black Mirror and More

Having braved sharknados big and, well, bigger, Ian Ziering will next brave the bayous of Louisiana.

TVLine has learned that the Beverly Hills, 90210 vet has boarded DC Universe’s live-action Swamp Thing series in the recurring guest star role of Daniel Cassidy.

Swamp Thing follows Abby Arcane (Teen Wolf‘s Crystal Reed) as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana. She soon discovers, however, that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. And when unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.

Ziering’s Cassidy is a stuntman-turned-movie star who became semi-famous after playing the demonic Blue Devil. Now, eight years later, Cassidy finds himself living out his days in frustration, pining for his former fame… while on a collision course with destiny. (In comic book lore, he supernaturally bonds with his movie costume to become Blue Devil.)

Previously announced castings include Andy Bean (Power) as the Alec Holland to Derek Mears’ Swamp Thing; Will Patton (Falling Skies) and Virginia Madsen (Hell on Wheels) as businessman Avery Sunderland and his well-heeled wife Maria; Kevin Durand (The Strain) as scientist Jason Woodrue aka Floronic Man; and Jeryl Prescott (Ray Donovan) as the centuries-old sorceress Madame Xanadu.

* Miley Cyrus confirmed on Howard Stern’s radio show that she will guest-star in Season 5 of Black Mirror; no details are available, y’all.

* The upcoming Disney+ streaming service’s live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, has added Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Emily Swallow (Supernatural), Carl Weathers (Chicago Justice), Omid Abtahi (American Gods) and Werner Herzog to its Pedro Pascal-led cast.

* The End of the Fxxxing World director Jonathan Entwistle and the Stranger Things producers are teaming for I Am Not Okay With This, a Netflix series based on Charles Forsman’s graphic novel about of a teenage girl navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all the while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and… mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken from deep within her.

* Megan Mullally (Will & Grace) is set to host the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, to be simulcast live on Sunday, Jan. 27 on TNT and TBS. (Check out the nominees!)

