2019 SAG Award Nominations: Maisel, Ozark, Handmaid's Tale, Kominsky Method and Barry Lead the TV Pack

Nominations for the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Wednesday morning, and Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Netflix’s Ozark led the TV pack with four nods each. Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, HBO’s Barry and Netflix’s The Kominsky Method followed with three apiece.
By outlet, Netflix amassed 13 total nominations, followed by Amazon’s seven and HBO’s five. NBC was the most-nommed broadcaster, with two This Is Us entries.
The 2019 SAG Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 27, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. M*A*S*H vet Alan Alda will receive the Life Achievement Award.
Check out the list of TV nominees below (our sister site Variety has movies covered), then make like the Internet commenters you are and offer up raves and rants.
STUNT TEAM (2018 winner: Game of Thrones)
GLOW
Marvel’s Daredevil
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
The Walking Dead
Westworld
DRAMA ENSEMBLE (2018 winner: This Is Us)
The Americans
Better Call Saul
The Handmaid’s Tale
Ozark
This Is Us
DRAMA ACTRESS (2018 winner: Claire Foy, The Crown)
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
DRAMA ACTOR (2018 winner: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us)
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K., Brown, This Is Us
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
John Krasinski, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
COMEDY ENSEMBLE (2018 winner: Veep)
Atlanta
Barry
GLOW
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
COMEDY ACTRESS (2018 winner: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep)
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
COMEDY ACTOR (2018 winner: William H. Macy, Shameless)
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler, Barry
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — FEMALE ACTOR (2018 winner: Nicole Kidman)
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz,The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Emma Stone, Maniac
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — MALE ACTOR (2018 winner: Alexander Skarsgard)
Antonio Banderas, Genius
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Anthony Hopkins, King Lear
Bill Pullman, The Sinner
