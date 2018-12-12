2019 SAG Award Nominations: Maisel, Ozark, Handmaid's Tale, Kominsky Method and Barry Lead the TV Pack

Nominations for the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Wednesday morning, and Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Netflix’s Ozark led the TV pack with four nods each. Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, HBO’s Barry and Netflix’s The Kominsky Method followed with three apiece.

By outlet, Netflix amassed 13 total nominations, followed by Amazon’s seven and HBO’s five. NBC was the most-nommed broadcaster, with two This Is Us entries.

The 2019 SAG Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 27, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. M*A*S*H vet Alan Alda will receive the Life Achievement Award.

Check out the list of TV nominees below (our sister site Variety has movies covered), then make like the Internet commenters you are and offer up raves and rants.

STUNT TEAM (2018 winner: Game of Thrones)

GLOW

Marvel’s Daredevil

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

The Walking Dead

Westworld

DRAMA ENSEMBLE (2018 winner: This Is Us)

The Americans

Better Call Saul

The Handmaid’s Tale

Ozark

This Is Us

DRAMA ACTRESS (2018 winner: Claire Foy, The Crown)

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

DRAMA ACTOR (2018 winner: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us)

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K., Brown, This Is Us

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

John Krasinski, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

COMEDY ENSEMBLE (2018 winner: Veep)

Atlanta

Barry

GLOW

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

COMEDY ACTRESS (2018 winner: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep)

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

COMEDY ACTOR (2018 winner: William H. Macy, Shameless)

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — FEMALE ACTOR (2018 winner: Nicole Kidman)

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz,The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Emma Stone, Maniac

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — MALE ACTOR (2018 winner: Alexander Skarsgard)

Antonio Banderas, Genius

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Anthony Hopkins, King Lear

Bill Pullman, The Sinner

