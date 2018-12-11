RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 4 Premiere: Watch the First 14 Minutes Now

VH1 is being too good to us this holiday season. Just days after broadcasting the RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular — an hour of joyous nonsense, despite the disappointing lack of a winner — the network has gifted us with an extended look at the upcoming season of All Stars 4, premiering this Friday at 8/7c.

Not only does this video include the workroom entrances for all eight queens — Monet X Change (Season 10), Latrice Royale (Season 4/All Stars 1), Trinity Taylor (Season 9), Farrah Moan (Season 9), Valentina (Season 9), Monique Heart (Season 10), Jasmine Masters (Season 7), Naomi Smalls (Season 8), Gia Gunn (Season 6) and Manila Luzon (Season 3/All Stars 1) — but it also introduces the season’s first jaw-dropping moment.

“The moment you strutted through that door, your fate changed forever,” Ru tells the contestants. “You’re no longer mere mortals, you’re super queens. And if you can harness the power of your charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent, you’ll rule the Drag Race hall of fame from here to e-turnt-ity.”

But the queens’ high spirits suddenly devolve into chaos and panic as Ru introduces “a twist… or two,” leaving the contestants gagging. And confused.

Hit PLAY on the video below for your first look at All Stars 4 — or click here if it refuses to load — then drop a comment with your thoughts: Which of the returning queens will you be rooting for this season?