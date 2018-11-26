RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 4 Promo: 10 Ice Queens Return — Who Will Win?

When it comes to frosty behavior, winter in Westeros has nothing on winter in the RuPaul’s Drag Race workroom. VH1 on Monday dropped a new promo for All Stars 4 — premiering Friday, Dec. 14 at 8/7c — which summons 10 (mostly) unforgettable queens back to the main stage for another shot at the throne.

Monet X Change (Season 10), Latrice Royale (Season 4/All Stars 1), Trinity Taylor (Season 9), Farrah Moan (Season 9), Valentina (Season 9), Monique Heart (Season 10), Jasmine Masters (Season 7), Naomi Smalls (Season 8), Gia Gunn (Season 6) and Manila Luzon (Season 3/All Stars 1) will attempt to read, walk and lip sync their way into Ru’s Hall of Fame.

An extended first look at All Stars 4 will air on Friday, Dec. 7 during RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular (VH1, 8/7c). That festive special pits eight fan-favorite queens — Eureka O’Hara, Jasmine Masters, Kim Chi, Latrice Royale, Mayhem Miller, Shangela, Sonique and Trixie Mattel — against one another in an evening of “jaw-dropping surprises, eye-popping fashions and epic performances choreographed by Todrick Hall.”

Even the lip syncing will be holiday themed, with the contestants bringing tracks from RuPaul’s holiday albums to life. The winner of the Holi-slay Spectacular will be crowned Ru’s first-ever Christmas Queen.

Hit PLAY on the video below for a first look at RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Which queen(s) are you hoping will win?

–

