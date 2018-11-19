Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular Promo: Rivals Reunite for a Festive Face-Off

“Ho ho ho, bitches!” VH1 on Monday released the official first look at RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular(Dec. 7, 8/7c), which pits eight contestants from seasons past — including an All Stars pair getting a long-overdue rematch — against one another for the first-ever “Christmas Queen” crown.

Fan-favorite queens Eureka O’Hara, Jasmine Masters, Kim Chi, Latrice Royale, Mayhem Miller, Shangela, Sonique and Trixie Mattel will return to the main stage for an evening of “jaw-dropping surprises, eye-popping fashions and epic performances choreographed by Todrick Hall.” The contestants will also lip sync for their damn lives to tunes from RuPaul’s holiday albums Slay Belles and Christmas Party. They’ll be judged by all the usual suspects — including, as you’ll see in the promo below, a miniature Ross Mathews elf.

In addition to the aforementioned holiday madness, the special event will also offer an extended first look at RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4, which premieres Friday, Dec. 14 at 8 pm. The fourth All Stars installment summons back the likes of Monét X Change, Latrice Royale, Trinity Taylor, Farrah Moan, Valentina, Monique Heart, Jasmine Masters, Naomi Smalls, Gia Gunn and Manila Luzon.

Hit PLAY on the Holi-Slay Spectacular promo below, then drop a comment with your thoughts: Which queen do you hope snatches the Christmas crown?