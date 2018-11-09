RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 4 Cast Revealed — Who Are You Rooting For?

Did someone say “Bring back my girls”? The cast of VH1’s upcoming RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4 was released Friday, so it’s time to start playing favorites.

Monét X Change, Latrice Royale, Trinity Taylor, Farrah Moan, Valentina, Monique Heart, Jasmine Masters, Naomi Smalls, Gia Gunn, and Manila Luzon will all be competing for the All Stars crown when the fourth installment premieres on Friday, Dec. 14 at 8/7c, according to EW.

Mama Ru tells the mag that this upcoming season “will shock fans, although I don’t think they’ll be as disappointed [as with the winner of All Stars 3.] We always try to do something fresh and interesting, and sometimes it turns out in a way that you don’t really expect. I love Trixie [Mattel]. She’s a real superstar, but I really didn’t count on the other girls who came back being so vindictive [against Shangela].”

All Stars‘ fourth season premiere comes just one week after RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular, airing Friday, Dec. 7 at 8/7c. The festive face-off will reunite Eureka O’Hara, Jasmine Masters, Kim Chi, Latrice Royale, Mayhem Miller, Shangela, Sonique and Trixie Mattel as they compete for the title of Drag Race’s first-ever Xmas Queen. They’ll lip sync for their lives to tunes off RuPaul’s holiday albums Slay Belles and Christmas Party.

