Selena Bio-Series Greenlit at Netflix

The life of Latin singer Selena will provide fodder for an upcoming Netflix bio-series, the streaming video service announced Tuesday.

Selena: The Series will consist of two parts, per the show’s official Netflix page. The site also seems to indicate that the project might focus on a specific period in the artist’s life : “As Mexican-American Tejano singer Selena comes of age, she must make tough choices to hold on to family, true love and music.”

Selena, whose full name was Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, rose to stardom as one of the best-selling Latin artists of the 1990s. She won a 1994 Grammy for Best Mexican/American Album and had success as an actress, model and fashion designer. She was about to hit it even bigger with a crossover to mainstream American pop when she was shot and killed in 1995 by her friend and former employee Yolanda Saldívar. Jennifer Lopez played Selena in an eponymous 1994 feature film about her life.

💞Bidi Bidi Bom Bom 💞 @SelenaLaLeyenda’s incredible life story is coming to Netflix as a scripted series! @selena_netflix was developed alongside and will be executive produced by The Quintanilla family #NetflixNewsWeek pic.twitter.com/5rljwl8k37 — Selena: The Series (@selena_netflix) December 11, 2018

Moisés Zamora (Star) will write the script and executive-produce the series with Campanario Entertainment’s Jaime Davila, Rico Martinez, Suzette Quintanilla, Abraham Quintanilla Jr. and Simran A. Singh.

