Ratings: Arrow Hits 54-Week Highs With Crossover; Legends at Season High

The CW’s Arrow on Monday night drew 2.04 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating with Part 2 of the “Elseworlds” crossover, up 51 and 40 percent week-to-week to mark its best numbers since last year’s team-up event. TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of “A-.”

Versus Sunday’s The Flash episode, Arrow was up in audience while steady in the demo. It was down 19 and 22 percent, however, from last year’s Part 2.

Leading out of “Elseworlds,” Legends of Tomorrow (1.11 mil/0.4) ticked up with its fall finale to mark season highs.

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Voice (8.4 mil/1.4) dipped week-to-week, while Pentatonix’s holiday special (3.7 mil/0.7) was down sharply versus a year ago.

ABC | The CMA Christmas thing (6.2 mil/0.8) dropped 22 and 27 percent versus last year; leading out of that, Great Christmas Light Fight (3.4 mil/0.6) fell 32 and 45 percent week-to-week.

CBS | Opposite softer ABC competition, The Neighborhood (7.1 mil/1.3) and Happy Together (5.2 mil/1.0) both drew their second largest audiences of the season while matching their demo highs. Magnum P.I. (6 mil/1.0) matched its third-largest audience so far while scoring a best-since-premiere rating. Versus Pentatonix, Bull (8 mil/1.) hit season highs.

