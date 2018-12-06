Golden Globe Nominations: Watch Live Stream of the Big Announcements

A zombie slayer, a tech-savvy anarchist and one of the NYPD’s finest are among those coming together on Thursday to announce the nominations for the 2019 Golden Globe Awards. (Or at least those are the characters they play on TV.)

Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead), Christian Slater (Mr. Robot), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Leslie Mann (Welcome to Marwen) have been tapped to present this year’s Golden Globe nominees from Los Angeles’ Beverly Hilton Hotel. There are 25 total categories to get through, 11 of which are TV-focused. A live stream of the announcement ceremony will begin at 5:05 am PT and is expected to last until shortly after 5:35 am PT.

NBC will broadcast the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony live coast-to-coast on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019 at 8/7c from The Beverly Hilton. As announced earlier this week, the main event will be co-hosted by Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve). The duo first exhibited on-stage chemistry in September when they presented an Emmy and nailed their scripted banter — a moment we included as one of our favorites.

Hit PLAY on the video below to watch the nominations announced, then drop a comment with your thoughts. What were some of the biggest surprises, for better or worse?