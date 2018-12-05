George H.W. Bush: Watch Live Stream of the 41st President's Funeral

Former president George H.W. Bush will be laid to rest on Wednesday. His funeral, held at the Washington National Cathedral, is set to begin at approximately 11 am ET.

According to CNN, Bush Sr.’s son, fellow former president George W. Bush, will deliver one of four eulogies during the service. Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, former Sen. Alan Simpson, and presidential historian and Bush 41 biographer Jon Meacham also will pay their respects.

Bush Sr. died on Nov. 30 at the age of 94. His passing came just eight months after the loss of his wife, Barbara, who died at the age of 92; the two had been married for 73 years.

Following Wednesday’s service, Bush Sr.’s casket will depart Washington National Cathedral and be taken to Joint Base Andrews. His remains will then be flown to Ellington Field in Houston. From there, his casket will be brought to St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, where his remains will lie in repose until Thursday at 4 am.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania will be in attendance at Wednesday’s service, as will former presidents and first ladies Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, Barack and Michelle Obama, and Bill and Hillary Clinton (and daughter Chelsea).

Bush Sr.’s funeral is expected to air on all major news networks. Hit PLAY on the video above to watch live coverage (courtesy of NBC News).