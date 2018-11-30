George H.W. Bush Dead at 94

George H.W. Bush, who served as President of the United States from 1989 to 1993, has died at the age of 94.

The former President’s office confirmed the news with a statement on Friday night:

Statement by the Office of George H. W. Bush on the passing of the 41st President of the United States of America this evening at 10:10pm CT at the age of 94. pic.twitter.com/XUPgha2aUW — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 1, 2018

A World War II veteran who served as ambassador to the United Nations and director of the CIA, Bush was elected Vice President in 1980 as President Ronald Reagan’s running mate and served in that role for eight years. Bush then ran for President in 1988 and won, beating Democrat Michael Dukakis. Bush ran for reelection in 1992, but was defeated by Democrat Bill Clinton, capping his time in the White House at one term.

Bush’s wife Barbara passed away in April at the age of 92; the two had been married for 73 years. He and Barbara are survived by five children, including former President George W. Bush and former Florida governor Jeb Bush, and 17 grandchildren.

Bush was a frequent target of satire during his time in the White House, most memorably by Dana Carvey’s impression of him on NBC’s Saturday Night Live. Bush also “guest starred” (actually voiced by cast member Harry Shearer) in a 1996 episode of The Simpsons that saw the Bushes move in across the street from Homer and his family.