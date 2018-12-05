Ratings: The Conners Eyes New Low, Flash Ticks Up With Episode 100

ABC’s The Conners this Tuesday drew 6.6 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating, ticking down on both counts to mark new spinoff lows (read recap). The Kids Are Alright (4.3 mil/0.8) also dipped to new lows, while black-ish (3.5 mil/0.8), Splitting Up Together (2.8 mil/0.6) and The Rookie (4.2 mil/0.7) all lost a tenth in the demo.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | The Flash (1.76 mil/0.7; TVLine reader grade “A-“) ticked up, while Black Lightning (990K/0.3) was steady.

NBC | The Voice (8.8 mil/1.4) dipped 8 percent and a tenth week-to-week (and infuriated many), yet edged out The Conners for the nightly demo win. SNL‘s Christmas special did 4.1 mil/1.0.

FOX | The Gifted (2.1 mil/0.7) and Lethal Weapon (2.9 mil/0.7) were steady with their fall finales. (Time slot swap ahead!)

CBS | NCIS (11.8 mil/1.2), FBI (9.6 mil/1.0) and New Orleans (8.3 mil/0.8) were all steady.

