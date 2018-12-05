American Gods Sets Season 2 Premiere Date

You can thank whatever deity you’ve been praying to all this time: American Gods finally has a Season 2 premiere date on Starz.

The fantasy drama will return on Sunday, March 10 at 8/7c/a>, Vulture reported on Wednesday. Cast member Ricky Whittle in turn touted the news (and the Season 2 poster) via Instagram:

Per the official Season 2 synopsis:

We were forged in God’s image, but the Gods are also made in ours — and in Season Two the battle moves inexorably toward crisis point as the destinies of gods and men collide. While Mr. World plots revenge for the attack against him in Season One, Shadow throws in his lot with Wednesday’s attempt to convince the Old Gods of the case for full-out war, with Laura and Mad Sweeney in tow. A council at the House on the Rock explodes into chaos, sending deities both Old and New on quests across America that will converge on Cairo, Illinois: forcing Shadow to carve out a place as a believer in this strange new world of living gods — a dark world where change demands commitment, and faith requires terrible sacrifice.

Leading up to Season 2, a “Holy Day Binge” of the eight-episode freshman run will air Saturday, Dec. 29, beginning at noon.

The path between Gods‘ first and second seasons has been long and filled with setbacks. Months after the Season 1 finale aired in June 2017, executive producers/co-showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green left the series over creative differences with Freemantle, which produces the show. Their role was filled by Hannibal‘s Jesse Alexander, who also departed Gods in September amid criticism of script quality, production delays and frustrated cast members.

Gods has seen departures in front of the camera, as well: Fuller stalwarts Gillian Anderson, who played Media, and Kristin Chenoweth, who played Easter, both have said they will not return for Season 2. Anderson’s part has been replaced by the role of New Media, played by Kahyun Kim.