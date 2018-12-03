Good Doctor Casts Park's Estranged Son — Watch Fall Finale Sneak Peek

Dr. Alex Park (Will Yun Lee) is in for one heck of an awkward family reunion during The Good Doctor‘s fall finale. TVLine can exclusively reveal that tonight’s episode (ABC, 10/9c) will introduce new recurring guest star Ricky He (Trial & Error) as Park’s estranged son Kellan.

As Kellan makes clear upon his arrival at San Jose St. Bonaventure in the above video, he’s less than thrilled to pay Park a visit, still resentful towards Dad for walking out on their family all those years ago. (As mentioned in Episode 8, Park left after he discovered that his wife had been unfaithful.)

Though Park assures Kellan that his shift will soon be over, nobody will be allowed to leave the hospital. In the episode, the emergency room is placed under quarantine after Shaun and Park treat two patients who carry a deadly viral disease (read preview) — and if that’s not enough to ruin Park’s day, Kellan is among those trapped in the ER.

In addition to his role as Tyler Chan in Season 2 of NBC’s Trial & Error, He’s recent TV credits include ABC’s A Million Little Things, The CW’s Arrow, Lifetime’s No One Would Tell remake and a starring role in Disney Channel’s Freaky Friday musical.

Press PLAY on the video above for a sneak peek at Kellan’s arrival, then hit the comments with your reactions!