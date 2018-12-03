Laura Dern, Issa Rae to Star in HBO Series About Cabbage Patch Doll Riots

And you thought your holiday shopping was going badly…

Issa Rae (Insecure) and Laura Dern (Big Little Lies) will executive-produce and star in an HBO limited series based on real-life riots that started when there weren’t enough Cabbage Patch Kids dolls to go around, our sister site Deadline reports.

The Dolls will be based on the true story of violent brawls that broke out on Christmas Eve, 1983, in two Arkansas towns. The series will look at issues of socioeconomic status, privilege and how far some people will go to do right by their kids.

A little context for those who might not have lived through the Cabbage Patch frenzy of the early 1980s: Demand for the homely little buggers was insane, and stores could barely keep the toys on the shelves. Customers would wait in long lines for the chance to buy one… and sometimes things got ugly when the very limited stock ran out.

Rae will write the project with her Insecure colleagues Laura Kittrell and Amy Aniobi. Jayme Lemons (Enlightened) and Deniese Davis (Insecure) will executive-produce alongside Dern and Rae, with Aniobi and Kittrell serving as co-executive producers.

In addition to Big Little Lies, Dern recently starred in HBO’s The Tale. Rae’s Insecure renewed for Season 4was in September.