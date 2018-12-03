Game of Thrones' Kit Harington Nixes Spinoff Involvement: 'Not On Your Life'

Just in case you’re harboring hope that one of HBO’s secret Game of Thrones spinoff ideas is You Actually Know Something, Jon Snow, we’ve got bad news. First, all of the potential offshoots are prequels. And even if they weren’t, series star Kit Harington says his time in Westeros is definitively done.

In a recent interview to promote his appearance in a London production of the play True West, Harington told the BBC that leaving the role he’d played for a decade “was emotional,” but “I wouldn’t say I was sad.”

Part of that reaction, he continued, stemmed from the length of the job. “If, like me, you go all the way back to the pilot of Game of Thrones, that’s almost 10 years of your life,” he said. “That’s really unusual in an actor’s career. It was a huge, emotional upheaval leaving that family.”

But even if there were a role for him in the expanding Thrones-verse, Harington added, he wouldn’t take it.

“But would I want to go back and do more?” he said. “Not on your life.” — and he later reiterated the same sentiment when asked specifically about the spinoffs.

Last May, HBO announced that it had deals with four writers — Carly Wray (Mad Men), Jane Goldman (X-Men), Brian Helgeland (Mystic River) and Max Borenstein (Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island) — to “explore different time periods of [George R.R. Martin]’s vast and rich universe. There is no set timetable for these projects. We’ll take as much or as little time as the writers need and, as with all our development, we will evaluate what we have when the scripts are in.” A fifth spinoff idea later entered the mix; at the time, Martin said that all of the possible continuations of the Thrones-verse would be prequels to the series currently airing on HBO.

In June, HBO greenlit a pilot by Jane Goldman (X-Men: First Class) set thousands of years before the events of the current series. At the time, a rep for HBO said no decisions had been made about the other potential series. For his part, Martin blogged in June that “Everything I am told indicates that we could film at least one more pilot, and maybe more than one, in the years to come. We do have an entire world and tens of thousands of years of history to play with, after all. But this is television, so nothing is certain.”