Empire Fall Finale Sneak Peek: Will Jamal and Kai Split Over [Spoiler]?

Kai’s pesky journalistic ethics is putting a crimp in his personal life. As revealed in Wednesday’s Empire fall finale (8/7c, Fox), Jamal’s fiancé — in the course of investigating Empire’s dirty dealings for a big expose — uncovers an avalanche of dirt on Lucious. The discovery, naturally, puts the soon-to-be-wedded duo at a bit of a crisis point, with Jamal essentially asking his betrothed to kill the story.

“My family certainly doesn’t need the noise right now,” Jamal points out to Kai in the above clip, before adding, pointedly, “It’s not like you can run it.” Oh, but he can. And he probably will. “So you’re asking me to choose between what’s right and… what’s right for your family?” Kai zings back.

Press PLAY to watch the couple navigate this latest, potentially relationship-ending rough patch, and then hit the comments with answers to these two questions: Are you digging Jamal/Kai? And who do you think is in the coffin? (Psst: Wednesday’s episode will allegedly shed additional light on the latter Q.)