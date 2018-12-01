SNL Cold Open: Putin and Saudi Prince (Too Soon?) Make Trump Jealous

Saturday Night Live welcomed back Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump this weekend — he last appeared during the Oct. 13 installment — and the show didn’t waste any time lampooning POTUS’ Argentina trip for the G20 summit.

During the cold open, Trump is joined on his Park Hyatt balcony in the South American country by his wife Melania, to whom he confesses that he’s having trouble sleeping. “I keep having this nightmare where I’m walking through a forest of blood,” he says. Melania’s weird Christmas decorations aside, what’s really plaguing Trump is the Mueller investigation — enter the vampire-like Rudy Giuliani and Ben Stiller’s loose-lipped Michael Cohen — followed by, of course, a riff on Vladimir Putin’s infamous handshake with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud (played by SNL vet Fred Armisen).

“You’re like my main girlfriend,” Putin reassures Trump. “This Saudi guy is just a random hookup.”

Watch the full cold open above, then tell us if you think making light of MBS’ treacherous ways/role in journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder feels more than a bit icky.

The segment wraps up with the entire group launching into a spoof of “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” from Evita. “Don’t cry for me Argentina, the truth is I’m very guilty,” Trump sings. “Some little no-nos, and maybe treason, but I kept my promise, oops, no I didn’t.”

Baldwin has been absent from the late-night series following his arrest for misdemeanor assault in early November. The actor allegedly punched a man during a dispute over a parking spot near his New York City home. Baldwin denied the charges, calling the allegation that he struck another man “false.” Four days after the incident, ABC pulled the underperforming Alec Baldwin Show from its Sunday time slot, moving the talk program to Saturdays at 10/9c as of Dec. 8.

During his cold-open exchange with Cohen, Baldwin (as Trump) made a reference to the arrest, saying he hasn’t been so upset since he “flipped out over that parking space.”

Check back Sunday morning for a complete episode recap. Until then, hit the comments with your thoughts on Trump’s jealous side.