Ratings: MacGyver and Blindspot Tick Up; College Football Tops Night

Coming off the news that original cast member George Eads is on his way out, CBS’ MacGyver this Friday delivered 6.5 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo, rating, ticking up on both counts versus its last fresh outing.

Leading out of that, Hawaii Five-0 (7.4 mil/0.8) was steady while Blue Bloods (8.5 mil/0.8) dipped (but still drew the night’s biggest audience).

Elsewhere….

NBC | Blindspot (2.6 mil/0.5) ticked up. Midnight, Texas (1.9 mil/0.4) dropped a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

THE CW | Dynasty (710K/0.2) and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (520K/0.2) were both up a bit in total audience while steady in the demo.

FOX | Pac-10 football coverage averaged 3.4 mil and a 0.9, leading the night in the demo.

