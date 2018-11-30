America's Got Talent: The Champions Reveals Final 25 Returning Acts

Your wait is over, lovers of talent — NBC has finally released the names of all 50 acts returning for America’s Got Talent: The Champions next year. Premiering on Monday, Jan. 7 (8/7c), this special edition of AGT will call back fan-favorite contestants from international versions of the franchise.

After announcing the first 25 competitors earlier this month, NBC on Tuesday confirmed that the following 25 acts will also return to compete:

* Cristina Ramos, opera rock singer (Spain’s Got Talent 2016 winner)

* Kenichi, projection/dance (America’s Got Talent 2013 winner)

* Lost Voice Guy, comedian (Britain’s Got Talent 2018 winner)

* Cosentino, escape artist (Australia’s Got Talent 2011 winner)

* Ashleigh and Sully, dog act (Britain’s Got Talent 2012 winner)

* Tokio Myers, pianist (Britain’s Got Talent 2017 winner)

* Jackie Evancho, opera singer (America’s Got Talent 2010 finalist)

* Courtney Hadwin, singer (America’s Got Talent 2018 finalist)

* Jon Dorenbos, magician (America’s Got Talent 2016 finalist)

* Angelica Hale, singer (America’s Got Talent 2017 finalist)

* Preacher Lawson, comedian (America’s Got Talent 2017 finalist)

* The Clairvoyants, mentalists (America’s Got Talent 2016 finalist)

* Sal Valentinetti, singer (America’s Got Talent 2016 finalist)

* Darcy Oake, magician (Britain’s Got Talent 2013 finalist)

* Colin Cloud, mentalist (America’s Got Talent 2017 finalist)

* Brian Justin Crum, singer (America’s Got Talent 2016 finalist)

* Drew Lynch, stand-up comic (America’s Got Talent 2015 finalist)

* Vicki Barbolak, stand-up comic (America’s Got Talent 2018 finalist)

* Alex Magala, sword swallower/pole aerialist (Russia’s Got Talent 2014 winner)

* Bianca Ryan, singer (America’s Got Talent 2006 winner)

* Samuel J. Comroe, stand-up comic (America’s Got Talent 2018 finalist)

* The Professional Regurgitator, regurgitator (Britain’s Got Talent 2010 finalist)

* Sons of Serendip, musical group (America’s Got Talent 2014 finalist)

* Ryan Stock & AmberLynn, danger act (America’s Got Talent 2015 finalist)

* Viktor Kee, juggler (America’s Got Talent 2016 finalist)

They join previously announced guests ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer, opera singer Paul Potts, magician Shin Lim, sand artist Kseniya Simonova, DJ Arch Jnr (aka “Kid DJ”), ventriloquist Paul Zerdin, shadow dance group Attraction, dance/singing group Justice Crew, dancing group Moonlight Brothers, singer Susan Boyle, comedian Piff the Magic Dragon, contortionist Sofie Dossi, singer Kechi, magician Issy Simpson, LED dance group Light Balance, opera singer Prince Poppycock, jump ropers DDF Crew, opera singers The Texas Tenors, stand-up comic Tom Cotter, stand-up comic Taylor Williamson, comedic mime Tape Face, danger skaters Billy and Emily England, dog act Sara & Hero, knife throwers Deadly Games and ladder balancer Uzeyer Novruzov.

Though Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) will temporarily replace Tyra Banks as the host of The Champions, all four AGT judges — Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Mel B — will return for the special event.

Which of the 50 returning acts will you be rooting for when The Champions premieres in January? Drop a comment with your top pick(s) below.