America's Got Talent: The Champions Reveals 25 Returning Acts

Fifty of the most Talent-ed acts in reality TV history will collide on the world’s stage in 2019 with the premiere of America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

NBC on Friday announced the first wave (aka first half) of the names — from the United States, England, South Africa and beyond — returning for another shot at glory. Read on for the full list:

* Darci Lynne Farmer, ventriloquist (America’s Got Talent 2017 winner)

* Paul Potts, opera singer (Britain’s Got Talent 2007 winner)

* Shin Lim, magician (America’s Got Talent 2018 winner)

* Kseniya Simonova, sand artist (Ukraine’s Got Talent 2009 winner)

* DJ Arch Jnr, “Kid DJ” (South Africa’s Got Talent 2015 winner)

* Paul Zerdin, ventriloquist (America’s Got Talent 2015 winner)

* Attraction, shadow dance group (Britain’s Got Talent 2013 winner)

* Justice Crew, dance/singing group – (Australia’s Got Talent 2010 winner)

* Moonlight Brothers, dancing group (Denmark’s Got Talent 2018 winner)

* Susan Boyle, singer (Britain’s Got Talent 2009 runner-up)

* Piff the Magic Dragon, comedian/magician (America’s Got Talent 2015 finalist)

* Sofie Dossi – contortionist/hand balancing (America’s Got Talent 2016 finalist)

* Kechi, singer (America’s Got Talent 2017 – finalist)

* Issy Simpson, kid magician (Britain’s Got Talent 2017 runner-up)

* Light Balance, LED dance group (America’s Got Talent 2017 finalist)

* Prince Poppycock, opera singer (America’s Got Talent 2010 finalist)

* DDF Crew, jump ropers (Holland’s Got Talent 2012 winner and Belgium’s Got Talent 2016 finalist)

* The Texas Tenors, opera singers (America’s Got Talent 2009 finalist)

* Tom Cotter, stand-up comic (America’s Got Talent 2012 runner-up)

* Taylor Williamson, stand-up comic (America’s Got Talent 2012 runner-up)

* Tape Face, comedic mime (America’s Got Talent 2016 finalist)

* Billy and Emily England, danger roller skaters (America’s Got Talent 2017 finalist)

* Sara & Hero, dog act (America’s Got Talent 2017 finalist)

* Deadly Games, danger knife throwers (America’s Got Talent 2016 finalist)

* Uzeyer Novruzov, ladder balancer (America’s Got Talent 2010 finalist)

Premiering on Monday, Jan. 7, America’s Got Talent: The Champions welcomes back all four AGT judges — Simon Cowell, Mel B., Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel — as well as new host Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine). Your thoughts on the acts announced thus far? Drop a comment with your thoughts below, including which act you’ll be rooting for in January.