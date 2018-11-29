TVLine Items: Raven's Home Renewed, Blade Runner Anime Series and More

Raven’s Home for a third season: Disney Channel has renewed the Raven-Symoné comedy and upped consultant Eunetta T. Boone to showrunner for the upcoming run, our sister site Deadline reports.

Production is currently underway on Season 3, which is slated to premiere in 2019. (TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the news.)

“[Eunetta is] the ideal leader to bring on board as we begin the third season of this well-loved Disney Channel show,” said Nancy Kanter, executive vice president of content and creative strategy for Disney Channels Worldwide. “We look forward to having her partner with Raven and the talented cast and crew to elevate it even further as a series kids and families can’t wait to watch.”

* Adult Swim has given a 13-episode order to an anime series inspired by the film Blade Runner 2049, per The Hollywood Reporter. The show will be set in the year 2032 and feature familiar characters from the Blade Runner universe.

* The Good Place star Jameela Jamil will host the TBS game show The Misery Index, inspired by the card game Sh*t Happens.

* Season 2 of crime drama The Oath, starring True Blood alum Ryan Kwanten, will debut Thursday, Feb. 21 on the streaming network Sony Crackle.

* Disney Junior has greenlit the animated mystery adventure series Mira, Royal Detective, about a commoner in the Indian-inspired land of Jalpur who is appointed to the role of royal detective. The preschool-age show will feature the voices of Freida Pinto, Hannah Simone, Kal Penn and Jameela Jamil, among others.

* DreamWorks has released a trailer for Voltron Legendary Defender Season 8, premiering Friday, Dec. 14 on Netflix:

