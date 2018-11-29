Preacher Renewed for Season 4 at AMC, Relocating Production to Australia

Jesse, Cassidy and Tulip are heading to the land Down Under.

Preacher has been renewed for Season 4, with the AMC drama shifting production to Australia, TVLine has learned.

“Preacher is a show unlike any other on television. A passionate base of fans found their way to Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy and have followed along with their adventures, at times indescribable adventures, for three seasons,” said David Madden, president of programming for AMC Networks. “We are thankful to our partners at Sony and to Seth, Evan and Sam for everything they have brought to this series, which we are pleased to renew for a fourth season. Like the superfans of Preacher, we can’t wait to see where this journey leads next.”

Based on the Garth Ennis/Steve Dillon comic book, Preacher stars Dominic Cooper as Jesse Custer, a laconic preacher in rural Texas who finds himself possessed by a supernatural force and locked in an epic battle of good versus evil. Oscar nominee Ruth Negga co-stars as Jesse’s gun-toting girlfriend Tulip, while Joseph Gilgun plays Irish vampire Cassidy.

TVLine’s Cable Scorecard has been updated to reflect Preacher‘s fourth season renewal. Production on Season 4 will begin in early 2019.

Are you psyched for more Preacher? Hit the comments with your reactions!