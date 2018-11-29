Ratings: Million Little Things Returns Up; Empire, Survivor, Riverdale Also Rise

ABC’s A Million Little Things returned from a two-week break to 3.5 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating (read recap), ticking up on both counts and matching its best-since-premiere demo number.

On the Wednesday sitcom front, The Goldbergs (5 mil/1.2), American Housewife (4.4 mil/1.0), Modern Family (4.8 mil/1.3) and Single Parents (3.4 mil/0.9) were all down a tenth.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Survivor (averaging 7.6 mil/1.5 across two hours) rose two tenths from Thanksgiving Eve to tie Empire for the nightly demo win.

FOX | Empire (5.1 mil/1.5) ticked up, Star (3.7 mil/1.1) was steady.

THE CW | Riverdale (1.28 mil/0.5; read post mortem) ticked up, All American (767K/0.3) was steady.

NBC | The Rockefeller tree lighting special (8.4 mil/1.3) slipped 23 percent in the demo from last year yet copped the night’s biggest audience. The John Legend Christmas special (4.4 mil/0.8) was down from last year’s Bruno Mars thing (5.4 mil/1.1).

