Man With a Plan Season 3 Date Is Set, Nina Dobrev to Replace Murphy Brown

The Man With a Plan is now the man with a Season 3 premiere date.

TVLine has learned that CBS’ Matt LeBlanc-led family sitcom will return on Monday, Feb. 4 at 8:30/7:30c, where it will claim Happy Together‘s time slot. (Averaging 4.7 million total viewers and nearly a 0.9 demo rating in Live+Same Day numbers, Happy Together stands as the network’s lowest-rated and least-watched sitcom, and it did not receive a full-season order as its lead-in/fellow freshman The Neighborhood (averaging 6.5 mil and a 1.1) did. Technically, though, it is eligible for renewal.

In other midseason CBS news, the freshman sitcom Fam has been tapped to succeed Murphy Brown in the Thursday-at-9:30 time slot starting Jan. 10, after the Candice Bergen-led revival ends its planned 13-episode run.

Fam stars Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries) as a woman whose vision of a perfect life with her adoring fiancé (Whitney‘s Tone Bell) and his wonderful parents is radically altered when her 16-year-old, out-of-control half-sister (Nashville‘s Odessa Adlon) unexpectedly comes to live with her. Brian Stokes Mitchell (Mr. Robot) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Claws) also star. (Fam co-showrunner Bob Kushell was fired earlier this month for using “inappropriate language in the workplace”; co-showrunner Corinne Kingsbury now has the reins.)

A premiere date for Life in Pieces Season 4 remains TBA. (Ditto Elementary Season 7, before someone asks.)

Are you excited to see Man’s plan resume? To see Dobrev slay with jokes?

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.