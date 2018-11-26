The Good Fight: Michael Urie to Reprise His Good Wife Character in Season 3

The Good Fight is once again dipping into its rich Good Wife backstory, tapping Ugly Betty vet Michael Urie to reprise his role as NSA lackey Stephen Dinovera in a Season 3 episode, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Urie, who is currently earning rave reviews for his starring role in the Broadway revival of Torch Song, played Stephen in a total of four Good Wife episodes. He often appeared alongside Silicon Valley‘s Zach Woods, whose NSA contractor character Jeff Dellinger is not expected to return.

A rep for CBS All Access confirmed Urie’s Good Fight stint but declined to shed light on what triggers his alter ego’s comeback.

In Season 3 of The Good Fight, which kicks off in early 2019, Christine Baranski’s “Diane tries to figure out whether you can resist a crazy administration without going crazy yourself,” per the official logline. Meanwhile, “Adrian and Liz struggle with a new post-factual world where the lawyer who tells the best story triumphs over the lawyer with the best facts, and Lucca balances a new baby with a new love.”

As previously reported, Masters of Sex‘s Michael Sheen is joining the cast as brilliant, charismatic and Machiavellian lawyer — one with a healthy appetite for sex and drugs — by the name of Roland Blum.