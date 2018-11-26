Exclusive

The Good Fight: Michael Urie to Reprise His Good Wife Character in Season 3

The Good Fight Michael Urie
The Good Fight is once again dipping into its rich Good Wife backstory, tapping Ugly Betty vet Michael Urie to reprise his role as NSA lackey Stephen Dinovera in a Season 3 episode, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Urie, who is currently earning rave reviews for his starring role in the Broadway revival of Torch Song, played Stephen in a total of four Good Wife episodes. He often appeared alongside Silicon Valley‘s Zach Woods, whose NSA contractor character Jeff Dellinger is not expected to return.

A rep for CBS All Access confirmed Urie’s Good Fight stint but declined to shed light on what triggers his alter ego’s comeback.

In Season 3 of The Good Fight, which kicks off in early 2019, Christine Baranski’s “Diane tries to figure out whether you can resist a crazy administration without going crazy yourself,” per the official logline. Meanwhile, “Adrian and Liz struggle with a new post-factual world where the lawyer who tells the best story triumphs over the lawyer with the best facts, and Lucca balances a new baby with a new love.”

As previously reported, Masters of Sex‘s Michael Sheen is joining the cast as brilliant, charismatic and Machiavellian lawyer — one with a healthy appetite for sex and drugs — by the name of Roland Blum.

