Michael Sheen Joins The Good Fight in Season 3 as Series Regular

Michael Sheen is gearing up for a Good Fight. The Masters of Sex actor is boarding the CBS All Access legal drama in Season 3 as a series regular, TVLine has learned. His character, Roland Blum, is described as a brilliant, charismatic and Machiavellian lawyer who’s far more interested in winning than the niceties of following the law. The Roy Cohn-like Blum also possesses a healthy appetite for sex and drugs.

Sheen’s TV credits include 30 Rock, Masters of Sex and the forthcoming six-part Amazon comedy Good Omens.

On The Good Fight, which returns in early 2019, Sheen joins an ensemble that includes returning vets Christine Baranski (Diane), Cush Jumbo (Lucca), Rose Leslie Maia), Audra McDonald (Liz), Sarah Steele (Marissa), Michael Boatman (Julius), Nyambi Nyambi (Jay) and Delroy Lindo (Adrian). As TVLine previously reported, Justin Bartha (Colin) will not be back (at least not as a series regular).

In Season 3 of The Good Fight, “Diane tries to figure out whether you can resist a crazy administration without going crazy yourself,” per the official logline. Meanwhile, “Adrian and Liz struggle with a new post-factual world where the lawyer who tells the best story triumphs over the lawyer with the best facts, and Lucca balances a new baby with a new love.” And what about Maia? She will apparently tangle with Sheen’s ruthless and corrupt Blum.