Good Omens Trailer: The Heavenly (and Hellish) Fight to Save Humanity Begins

The bad news: The world is ending. The good news? There’s a fussy angel and a slick devil who are going to do everything they can to stop it.

The first trailer for Amazon’s Good Omens (premiering in 2019) introduces us to those otherworldly creatures: the angel Aziraphale (played by Masters of Sex‘s Michael Sheen) and the demon Crowley (played by Doctor Who‘s David Tennant). The video made its debut Saturday at the series’ New York Comic Con panel.

A six-part comedy co-produced with the BBC, Good Omens is based on the fantasy novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch by Neil Gaiman (American Gods) and Terry Pratchett (Colour of Magic).

Good Omens takes place in 2018 when the Apocalypse is near and Final Judgment is set to descend upon humanity. The armies of Good and Evil are amassing, Atlantis is rising, and tempers are flaring. Everything appears to be going according to Divine Plan. However, Aziraphale and Crowley have lived amongst Earth’s mortals since The Beginning and kinda like it here. So they do what they can to undermine their bosses’ warring ways. (Hint: The antichrist is involved.)

The cast also includes David Morrissey (The Walking Dead), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Michael McKean (Better Call Saul), Adria Arjona (Emerald City), Nina Sosanya (Love Actually) and Ned Dennehy (Peaky Blinders).

