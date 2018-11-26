TVLine Items: 24 Vet Joins CBS' NSA Drama, Emmys 2019 Date and More

Former 24 POTUS Dennis Haysbert is heading up Surveillance at CBS: The actor will star opposite Sophia Bush (Chicago P.D.) in the drama pilot from executive producer Matt Reeves (10 Cloverfield Lane), our sister site Deadline reports.

The spy thriller follows Bush’s Maddy, the head of communications for the NSA, who is torn between protecting the government’s secrets and her own. Haysbert — whose TV credits also include CBS’ The Unit and the recently cancelled NBC drama Reverie — will play Barry, the NSA’s deputy director and Maddy’s longtime mentor/father figure.

The potential series’ cast also includes Matthew Modine (Stranger Things), Catalina Sandino Moreno (The Affair) and Raphael Acloque (24: Legacy).

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The 71st Emmy Awards will air live on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on Fox.

* The Walking Dead will resume Season 9 on Sunday, Feb. 10 at 9/8c on AMC, as announced during last night’s Talking Dead. Additionally, Ride With Norman Reedus will return for Season 3 that same evening at midnight.

* Singer Gloria Estefan will host the 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors special, airing Wednesday, Dec. 26 at 8 pm on CBS.

* TNT has set a Monday, Jan. 28 premiere date for I Am the Night aka The Alienist‘s successor in the cabler’s “Suspense Collection” of limited series. Starring Chris Pine and directed by Wonder Woman‘s Patty Jenkins, I Am the Night promises “an incredible story inspired by true events — some of Hollywood’s darkest debauchery, and possibly its most infamous unsolved crime.” Watch a new trailer below:

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?