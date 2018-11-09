TVLine Items: Stranger Things Star's CBS Pilot, SNL Vet's Big Deal and More

Matthew Modine has joined CBS’ Surveillance team: The Stranger Things actor will co-star in the drama pilot, headlined by Sophia Bush (Chicago P.D.), our sister site Deadline reports.

The spy thriller stars Bush as the head of communications for the NSA, who finds her loyalties torn between protecting the government’s secrets and her own. Modine — whose role on Stranger Things is not expected to be impacted — will play a mysterious government operative known as Man in a Red Tie.

The potential series’ cast also includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (The Affair) and Raphael Acloque (24: Legacy).

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* SNL alumna Vanessa Bayer will write and star in the potential comedy series Big Deal, which is in development at Showtime, per Deadline. The project, co-created by Bayer and former SNL writer Jeremy Beiler, is about a woman (Bayer) who overcomes childhood leukemia to achieve her lifelong dream of becoming an on-air host at a home shopping network.

* Insecure co-star Amanda Seales is getting her own HBO stand-up comedy special, I Be Knowin’, which will film at New York’s Edison Ballroom this month and is set to air in 2019, Vulture reports.

* Curb Your Enthusiasm celebrated the start of production on Season 10 with an Instagram video featuring stars J.B. Smoove, Larry David and Jeff Garlin:

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?