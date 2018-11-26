Ratings: Charmed, Fox 'Toons Go Low

The CW’s Supergirl this Sunday delivered 1.21 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating, adding a few eyeballs week-to-week while steady in the demo (read recap). Leading out of that, Charmed (870K/0.2) ticked down in both measures, marking new reboot lows.

Elsewhere on Sunday….

NBC | Sunday Night Football (18.2 mil/5.4) is up a tick from last week’s fast nationals.

ABC | AFV (6.2 mil/0.9) delivered its most watched episode in two years while tying its season high in the demo. DWTS: Juniors (4 mil/0.6) and Shark Tank (3.5 mil/0.7) each dipped.

CBS | Pending adjustment due to NFL overrun, God Friended Me (8.9 mil/1.2) is currently equaling best-since-premiere numbers. NCIS: LA (6.9 mil/0.8) was steady, while Madam Secretary (6.1 mil/0.7) ticked up.

FOX | With no football lead-in, The Simpsons (2.2 mil/0.9) dropped to season lows. Similarly, Bob’s Burgers (2 mil/0.9), Family Guy (1.6 mil/0.7) and Rel (1 mil/0.4) all hit or matched season lows.

