Blacklist Scheduling Twist: NBC to Launch Season 6 on Special Night

NBC is tweaking its rollout plan for The Blacklist, giving the drama’s Season 6 premiere a special Thursday berth before it relocates to its new permanent Friday home.

Earlier this month, the Peacock announced that The Blacklist would christen its new Friday-at-9 pm perch on Jan. 4 with a special two-hour episode. Per the revised plan, the first hour of the two-parter will now air on Thursday, Jan. 3 at 10/9c (following the launch of the new reality show The Titan Games), with Part 2 unspooling in its regular time slot, Friday, Jan. 4 at 9/8c.

NBC also confirms that upon conclusion of Blindspot‘s fall run on Friday, Dec. 7, Midnight, Texas will shift to Fridays at 8/7c beginning Dec. 14 (leading into Dateline NBC’s two-hour block). Blindspot will reclaim its Friday home on Jan. 11.

In case you missed it the first time around, The Blacklist‘s Season 6 tease synopsis is below:

“Following the startling revelation that Raymond “Red” Reddington isn’t who he says he is, Elizabeth Keen is torn between the relationship she’s developed with the man assumed to be her father and her desire to get to the bottom of years of secrets and lies. Meanwhile, Red leads Liz and the FBI to some of the most strange and dangerous criminals yet, growing his empire and eliminating rivals in the process. All throughout, Liz and Red engage in an uneasy cat-and-mouse game in which lines will be crossed and the truth will be revealed.”