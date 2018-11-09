The Blacklist Season 6 to Launch With Two-Hour Premiere in January

Elizabeth Keen’s quest to destroy Raymond Reddington will officially begin on Friday, Jan. 4, at 8/7c, TVLine has learned.

Season 6 of The Blacklist will kick off with a two-hour premiere, before settling into its regular 9 pm time slot on Friday, Jan. 11.

In last May’s Season 5 finale, Liz discovered that the real Raymond Reddington had died 30 years ago, and the man she thought was her father has really been impersonating Red for the past three decades. After learning the truth behind Red’s identity, Liz teamed up with half-sister Jennifer and vowed to take Red down for what he’s done to her.

Read on for the sixth season’s official description:

Following the startling revelation that Raymond “Red” Reddington isn’t who he says he is, Elizabeth Keen is torn between the relationship she’s developed with the man assumed to be her father and her desire to get to the bottom of years of secrets and lies. Meanwhile, Red leads Liz and the FBI to some of the most strange and dangerous criminals yet, growing his empire and eliminating rivals in the process. All throughout, Liz and Red engage in an uneasy cat-and-mouse game in which lines will be crossed and the truth will be revealed.

The scheduling news comes just one day after NBC announced a Jan. 10 premiere date for Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s sixth season.

What do you hope to see in Season 6 of The Blacklist? Drop a comment below.