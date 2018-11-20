Megyn Kelly, NBC News Close to Finalizing $30 Million Exit Deal

It pays to be Megyn Kelly: The former Today host is nearing a $30 million settlement to finalize her exit from NBC News, according to the New York Post.

The $30 million represents the full value remaining on the reported $69 million contract Kelly signed when she joined NBC News in January 2017 after a long stint at Fox News. The deal won’t be officially locked down for at least another week, sources tell the Post, but “everyone wants this to be over — both Megyn and NBC — and Comcast has the money to pay off Megyn.”

Kelly’s daytime talk show Megyn Kelly Today was cancelled last month after a series of on-air controversies, with the host coming under fire for not understanding why blackface is wrong. The ratings weren’t great, either: Megyn Kelly Today was regularly topped by rival Live! With Kelly and Ryan. Kelly’s nighttime news magazine Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly was a misfire as well, with NBC quietly pulling it off the schedule after just eight airings.

This might not be the last we see of Kelly on our TV screens, though: The Post‘s sources expect her to “take a short break from TV and return to cable news ahead of the 2020 election.”