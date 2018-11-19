Katey Sagal to Visit The Conners

The Conners may have lost one iconic TV housewife, but the fractured family is about to find itself in the presence of another. Katey Sagal on Monday was “pleased to announce” (via Twitter) that she’ll appear on an upcoming episode of ABC’s Roseanne spinoff. TVLine has learned that her character Louise will be appear in the Dec. 11 episode (8/7c), titled “O Sister, Where Are Thou?”

Sagal’s ludicrously impressive TV resume includes such beloved roles as Sons of Anarchy‘s Gemma Teller Morrow (for which she earned a Golden Globe Award), Futurama‘s Leela, 8 Simple Rules‘ Cate Hennesy and, of course, Married… with Children‘s Peg Bundy.

Of course, Sagal is but one of many famous faces to pop up in The Conners‘ first season. Previous guest stars include Mary Steenburgen as Marcy Bellinger, who supplied Roseanne with pills prior to her death; Juliette Lewis as David’s girlfriend Blue; Matthew Broderick as Peter, a love interest for Jackie; and Justin Long as Neil, a man with romantic designs on Darlene.

Originally ordered for 10 episodes, The Conners recently received an additional order from ABC, bringing its Season 1 total to 11. The show premiered on Oct. 16 to 10.6 million total viewers and a 2.4 demo rating — on par with where the Roseanne revival had left off.

