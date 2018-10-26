The Conners Season 1 Gets a Bit Bigger

ABC’s Roseanne-less Roseanne spinoff is going to 11.

ABC announced on Friday that The Conners‘ freshman run has been extended by one episode, bringing its episode count to 11.

The Roseanne revival itself only ran for nine well-watched episodes last spring, prior to series lead Roseanne Barr tapping Tweet on the quip that would swiftly sink her considerable ship. The outspoken Barr likened Valerie Jarrett — an Iranian-born former senior advisor to President Barack Obama — to one of the apes from Planet of the Apes.

Following a long summer full of headlines, Barr explanations/apologies, cast reactions and industry speculation, The Conners premiered on Oct. 16 to 10.6 million total viewers and a 2.4 demo rating — on par with where the Roseanne revival had left off. With its second outing, it slipped double digits to 8 mil and a 1.7, but that still outpaces ABC’s No. 2 comedy, the 10-year-old Modern Family (which is averaging 5.2 mil and a 1.5 this season), by a whole bunch.

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8.7c, leading into fellow freshman comedy The Kids Are Alright.