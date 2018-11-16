SMILF Set for January Return at Showtime — Watch Season 2 Trailer

Bridgette Bird will continue her search for happiness in the new year: Season 2 of Showtime’s comedy SMILF will premiere on Sunday, Jan. 20, at 10:30/9:30c, the premium cabler announced Friday.

In its sophomore year, SMILF — which stars Frankie Shaw as a single mom trying to find success and stability — will focus on Bridgette as she attempts to “move forward, exorcise old ghosts and atone for past misdeeds.”

Read on for the official Season 2 description:

Bridgette is still toiling away in her day job working for narcissistic boss Ally. Meanwhile, Bridgette’s mother Tutu rallies from a heartbreaking setback punctuated by the presence of her co-dependent younger sister Jackie. Ex-boyfriend Rafi and his girlfriend Nelson Rose grow closer, while Eliza deals with her own family drama. Viewers will also go back in time to witness the highly unconventional birth of Bridgette’s beloved son, Larry.

Upcoming guest stars include Melanie Griffith, Ally Sheedy and, as previously reported, adult film star Stormy Daniels, who will appear as a “wise street vendor.”

Showtime also released a Season 2 trailer on Friday, which offers glimpses of Bridgette’s upcoming adventures with friends, exes and family.

Watch the trailer for SMILF‘s second season above, then drop a comment and tell us your hopes for Season 2.